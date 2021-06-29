Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 29
Pacific Assets Trust plc
Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes
Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes
Withheld
|1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 January 2021 and the Auditor's Report thereon.
|59,643,656
|100.00%
|1,000
|0.00%
|59,644,656
|6,948
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2021.
|59,560,967
|99.92%
|50,462
|0.08%
|59,611,429
|40,175
|3. To declare a final dividend of 2.4p per share.
|59,646,666
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|59,646,666
|4,938
|4. To approve the Company's dividend policy for the year ended 31 January 2021.
|59,643,733
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|59,643,733
|7,871
|5. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director.
|59,389,962
|99.59%
|245,580
|0.41%
|59,635,542
|16,062
|6. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director.
|59,625,377
|99.99%
|6,270
|0.01%
|59,631,647
|19,957
|7. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director.
|59,390,610
|99.60%
|241,037
|0.40%
|59,631,647
|19,957
|8. To re- elect Edward Troughton as a Director.
|59,557,302
|99.88%
|73,865
|0.12%
|59,631,167
|20,437
|9. To re-elect James Williams as a Director.
|59,626,817
|99.99%
|4,830
|0.01%
|59,631,647
|19,957
|10. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor.
|59,620,458
|99.97%
|16,046
|0.03%
|59,636,504
|15,100
|11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.
|59,617,744
|100.00%
|2,882
|0.00%
|59,620,626
|30,978
|SPECIAL BUSINESS
|12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|59,622,305
|99.98%
|10,723
|0.02%
|59,633,028
|18,576
|13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
|59,534,937
|99.85%
|89,737
|0.15%
|59,624,674
|26,930
|14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.
|59,618,937
|99.96%
|25,718
|0.04%
|59,644,655
|6,949
|15#. To adopt new Articles of Association.
|59,633,572
|99.98%
|11,084
|0.02%
|59,644,656
|6,948
|16#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|59,444,169
|99.66%
|201,255
|0.34%
|59,645,424
|6,180
# - Special Resolution
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
29 June 2021
For further information please contact:
|Mark Pope
|Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
|020 3 008 4913