Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes

Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld 1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 January 2021 and the Auditor's Report thereon. 59,643,656 100.00% 1,000 0.00% 59,644,656 6,948 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2021. 59,560,967 99.92% 50,462 0.08% 59,611,429 40,175 3. To declare a final dividend of 2.4p per share. 59,646,666 100.00% 0 0.00% 59,646,666 4,938 4. To approve the Company's dividend policy for the year ended 31 January 2021. 59,643,733 100.00% 0 0.00% 59,643,733 7,871 5. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director. 59,389,962 99.59% 245,580 0.41% 59,635,542 16,062 6. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director. 59,625,377 99.99% 6,270 0.01% 59,631,647 19,957 7. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director. 59,390,610 99.60% 241,037 0.40% 59,631,647 19,957 8. To re- elect Edward Troughton as a Director. 59,557,302 99.88% 73,865 0.12% 59,631,167 20,437 9. To re-elect James Williams as a Director. 59,626,817 99.99% 4,830 0.01% 59,631,647 19,957 10. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor. 59,620,458 99.97% 16,046 0.03% 59,636,504 15,100 11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 59,617,744 100.00% 2,882 0.00% 59,620,626 30,978 SPECIAL BUSINESS 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 59,622,305 99.98% 10,723 0.02% 59,633,028 18,576 13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 59,534,937 99.85% 89,737 0.15% 59,624,674 26,930 14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. 59,618,937 99.96% 25,718 0.04% 59,644,655 6,949 15#. To adopt new Articles of Association. 59,633,572 99.98% 11,084 0.02% 59,644,656 6,948 16#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 59,444,169 99.66% 201,255 0.34% 59,645,424 6,180

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

29 June 2021

