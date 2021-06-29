Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.06.2021 | 17:03
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 29

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes
Against		%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 January 2021 and the Auditor's Report thereon.59,643,656100.00%1,0000.00%59,644,6566,948
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2021.59,560,96799.92%50,4620.08%59,611,42940,175
3. To declare a final dividend of 2.4p per share.59,646,666100.00%00.00%59,646,6664,938
4. To approve the Company's dividend policy for the year ended 31 January 2021.59,643,733100.00%00.00%59,643,7337,871
5. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director.59,389,96299.59%245,5800.41%59,635,54216,062
6. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director.59,625,37799.99%6,2700.01%59,631,64719,957
7. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director.59,390,61099.60%241,0370.40%59,631,64719,957
8. To re- elect Edward Troughton as a Director.59,557,30299.88%73,8650.12%59,631,16720,437
9. To re-elect James Williams as a Director.59,626,81799.99%4,8300.01%59,631,64719,957
10. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor.59,620,45899.97%16,0460.03%59,636,50415,100
11. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.59,617,744100.00%2,8820.00%59,620,62630,978
SPECIAL BUSINESS
12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.59,622,30599.98%10,7230.02%59,633,02818,576
13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.59,534,93799.85%89,7370.15%59,624,67426,930
14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.59,618,93799.96%25,7180.04%59,644,6556,949
15#. To adopt new Articles of Association.59,633,57299.98%11,0840.02%59,644,6566,948
16#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.59,444,16999.66%201,2550.34%59,645,4246,180

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

29 June 2021

For further information please contact:

Mark PopeFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3 008 4913
