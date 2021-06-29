Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003322319

Issuer Name

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd London United Kingdom Rathbone Investment Management International Ltd St Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Natwest Trustees Ltd London United Kingdom BNP Paribas Ltd London United Kingdom Rathbone Nominees Ltd London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.933000 0.000000 4.933000 3609729 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.091600 0.000000 5.091600

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0003322319 3609729 4.933000 Sub Total 8.A 3609729 4.933000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Rathbone Investment Management Limited 4.735000 4.735000 Rathbone Investment Management International Limited 0.034000 0.034000 Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited 0.164000 0.164000

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

29-Jun-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW