Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of
the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2021
|FR0010259150
5425
88,2568
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2021
|FR0010259150
3 002
88,8037
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2021
|FR0010259150
15 400
90,7703
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2021
|FR0010259150
0
0,0000
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2021
|FR0010259150
3 190
90,1775
|XPAR
|TOTAL
27 265
89,9664
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005677/en/
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
IPSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de