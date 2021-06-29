Specialty Chemicals Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1174.10 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this specialty chemicals market report.

The specialty chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.60% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

A major growth driver for the market is the growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, cosmetics & personal care products, textile, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, and food & beverages. In recent years, there has been a paradigm shift in the specialty chemicals industry. Factors such as the availability of low-cost labor, low cost of production, abundant availability of relatively cheaper raw materials, and lenient government norms have attracted foreign players to establish their manufacturing plants in India and China . Agrichemicals & fertilizers is the most dominant segment in the market. Factors such as growing population, declining availability of arable land, and growing horticulture and floriculture industries are driving the growth of the segment. In 2020, the agrichemicals & fertilizers segment accounted for a revenue share of 25.60%, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. Water treatment chemicals occupy the second position in the specialty chemical segment. With the growing population and rising industrial activity, the demand for water treatment chemicals will increase as they are used in the purification of water in large power plants, refineries, and fertilizer factories. APAC is the leading market for specialty chemicals and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. The European Union is a mature market for specialty chemicals and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by end-users and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 24 other vendors

Specialty Chemicals Market - Segmentation

The global agrochemical market expects to reach USD 314.32 billion by 2026. The increased focus on digital tools such as farmer applications and dealer management systems for better decision-making is likely to increase the demand for specialty agrochemicals. To curb the harmful effects of chemical-based products, the application of agrochemicals is growing.

by 2026. The increased focus on digital tools such as farmer applications and dealer management systems for better decision-making is likely to increase the demand for specialty agrochemicals. To curb the harmful effects of chemical-based products, the application of agrochemicals is growing. The global construction chemicals market will likely grow at a CAGR of 6.22% from 2020 to 2026. Global infrastructure investments are expected to reach USD 94.4 trillion by 2040, with USD 3.6 trillion earmarked for sustainable development goals. The APAC region is likely to witness the largest investments during the forecast period.

by 2040, with earmarked for sustainable development goals. The APAC region is likely to witness the largest investments during the forecast period. The global water treatment chemicals market is likely to reach USD 157.42 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.79%. Coagulants and flocculants are the most widely used chemicals, followed by biocides & disinfectants due to the increased application of these substances in municipal and wastewater treatment plants in several industries, including power, oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical.

Specialty Chemicals Market by End-User

Agrochemical

Construction Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Textile Chemicals

Flavors & Fragrance Ingredient

Personal Care Ingredient

Electronic Chemicals

Dyes & Pigments

Paints & Coating

Food Additives

Home Care Ingredients

Others

Specialty Chemicals Market - Dynamics

Construction chemicals play a vital role in maintaining the safety standards of buildings, which is important to build and maintain long-lasting structures. Cement is one of the vital construction materials that provide strength and durability to a building. However, it has been observed that the use of regular types of cement in construction activities leads to cracks due to the permeability of concrete, chemical reactions, or water or sanitary pipe leakages. Also, cracks or fissures in a building weaken the structure and increase the risk of concrete disintegration. Thus, construction chemicals are mixed with cement to offer extensive benefits, such as reduction of abrasion, additional protection against environmental degradation, and prolonged structural life of buildings.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Development of Eco-Friendly Products

High Demand from APAC

High Demand from Agrichemical Segment

Significant Demand from Pharmaceutical Segment

Specialty Chemicals Market - Geography

North America is the fastest-growing market for specialty chemicals. Also, North America is the second-largest market for specialty chemicals and accounts for 21.56% of the global market. The significant growth in construction, automotive, aerospace, furniture, personal care products, agriculture, textile, and flavors & fragrance industries is driving the regional market. The US is the biggest market for specialty chemicals in the region as it accounted for a revenue share of 83.50% in 2020, followed by Canada with 16.50%. The high disposable incomes of citizens majorly drive the personal care market in the US. Also, the rising number of households and rising demand for aromatherapy and a healthy lifestyle are driving the market. Factors such as the growing prevalence of diseases, the increasing popularity of men's grooming products, and the rising demand for natural cosmetics are driving the personal care products market.

Specialty Chemicals Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Netherlands

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

BASF SE

Aarti Industries Ltd

Evonik Industries

Clariant

Elementis Plc

Other Prominent Vendors

Arkema

Eastman Chemical Company

Angus Chemical Company

Lonza

Daikin Chemicals Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Double Bond Chemical

King Industries Inc.

Michelman Inc.

PPG Industries

Albemare Corporation

Ashland

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay Chemicals

Kemira OYJ

Lanxess

Croda International Plc

Huntsman International LLC

Ferro Corporation

Univar Solutions Inc

Bayer AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Rossari Biotech Limited

Vinati Organics Limited

