- (PLX AI) - Jeronimo Martins says BlackRock now holds more than 2% of voting rights.
- • BlackRock holds 629,293,220 voting rights of Jeronimo Martins
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|733,20
|735,20
|19:31
|733,40
|735,80
|19:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:22
|Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
|(PLX AI) - Jeronimo Martins says BlackRock now holds more than 2% of voting rights.• BlackRock holds 629,293,220 voting rights of Jeronimo Martins
► Artikel lesen
|18:17
|Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding - BlackRock, Inc.
|16:12
|Themen-Investments: Blackrock und die 5 Megatrends: Laut weltgrößtem Vermögensverwalter sollten Anleger hier dabei sein - w:o TV
|Keine kurzfristigen Hypes, sondern langfristige Megatrends. David Wenicker, Leiter Wealth Sales bei BlackRock Deutschland, erklärt auf w:o TV, wie Anleger mit Themen-Investments die Depot-Performance...
► Artikel lesen
|15:53
|Orion Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
|ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS29 JUNE 202a at 16:40 EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act...
► Artikel lesen
|15:07
|Global-Impact-Jahresbericht: Wie Blackrock Unternehmen nachhaltiger aufstellen will
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:22
|Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
|(PLX AI) - Jeronimo Martins says BlackRock now holds more than 2% of voting rights.• BlackRock holds 629,293,220 voting rights of Jeronimo Martins
► Artikel lesen
|18:17
|Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding - BlackRock, Inc.
|18.06.
|Jerónimo Martins, University of Aveiro Team Up For IDD Inclusion Course
|09.06.
|Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding reduction - BlackRock, Inc
|04.06.
|Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding BlackRock, Inc.
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BLACKROCK INC
|736,40
|-0,08 %
|JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS SA
|15,415
|-0,36 %