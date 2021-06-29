Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 18:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Volvo (122/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Volvo AB (VOLVB) due to an extraordinary dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 121/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" the series designation. Adjusted
series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004084
