Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Appointment of Director

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Appointment of Director

29 June 2021

The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is pleased to announce that Ms Yuki Soga will be appointed to the Board, as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, such appointment to take effect from 1 July 2021.

Yuki Soga is a Japanese citizen currently residing in London. Schooled in the UK and a graduate of Somerville College, Oxford, she has spent most of her career to date working in Tokyo. Yuki commenced her career with lawyers Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith and then researched quoted Japanese equities for Arcus and Macquarie. She subsequently became a partner at Indus Capital Tokyo. Since June 2020 Yuki has been running her own research and consulting business.

Yuki has an excellent industry background and brings genuine diversity to the Board, especially with her knowledge of Japan.

Mr Noel Lamb, Chairman, said "The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is delighted that Yuki has agreed to become a Director of the Company. Her many years' experience and her excellent insights into the nuances and culture of Japan will bring many benefits to the Company."