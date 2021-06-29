DJ Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade 29-Jun-2021 / 19:17 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade Moscow, Russia - 29 June 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded the Company's corporate rating to "BBB-" with a stable outlook from "BB+"/stable. According to Fitch's statement, the rating upgrade reflects the Company's robust financial results, underpinned by its commitment to a more conservative financial policy, namely systematic debt reduction and a strong operational profile with competitive cost positioning. Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Metalloinvest, commented: "We are delighted that Fitch recognises the Company's track record of corporate governance improvements, prudent financial policy and overall strong credit metrics. Investment grade is a great achievement that the Company was able to deliver after 10 years of presence in international capital markets, following its debut Eurobond issue in 2011." # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 114384 EQS News ID: 1213447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2021 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)