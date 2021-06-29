Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.06.2021
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610  
29.06.2021 | 18:52
Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade

DJ Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade 

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) 
Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade 
29-Jun-2021 / 19:17 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest rating to Investment Grade 
Moscow, Russia - 29 June 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, 
and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded the 
Company's corporate rating to "BBB-" with a stable outlook from "BB+"/stable. 
According to Fitch's statement, the rating upgrade reflects the Company's robust financial results, underpinned by its 
commitment to a more conservative financial policy, namely systematic debt reduction and a strong operational profile 
with competitive cost positioning. 
Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Metalloinvest, commented: 
"We are delighted that Fitch recognises the Company's track record of corporate governance improvements, prudent 
financial policy and overall strong credit metrics. Investment grade is a great achievement that the Company was able 
to deliver after 10 years of presence in international capital markets, following its debut Eurobond issue in 2011." 
 
# # # # 
 
If you have any questions, please contact us: 
 
Artem Lavrischev 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@metalloinvest.com 
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 
Anton Troshin 
Public Relations 
E: pr@metalloinvest.com 
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of 
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the 
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major 
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  114384 
EQS News ID:  1213447 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2021 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
