Schweiter Technologies: Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021

Steinhausen, June 29, 2021 - Schweiter Technologies reported sustainedhigh demand in the first half of 2021. The Core Materials segment with its balsa business and the Display segment contributed particularly strongly to the gratifying sales and earnings performance.

The positive sales trend seen in the second half of 2020 continued into the current year. The Display segment benefitted from a recovery in demand in the areas of Digital Printing and Shop Design. The Core Materials segment was able to sustain the strong dynamic of previous years thanks to the strong market position of its own FSC-certified balsa plantations and leading market position in PET products, resulting in double-digit sales and earnings growth for the first half of 2021.

For the first half of the current year, the Group is expecting sales growth in excess of 10% and a marked year-on-year rise in earnings.

The 2021 half-year results will be published on August 13, 2021.

