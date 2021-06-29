The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) Celebrates Ten Years of Making an Impact

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / June 2021 marked the ten year anniversary of The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group). Over the years, TLD Group has developed a reputation as a premiere talent development firm providing customized, high-touch coaching, team development, and leadership academy services in support of hundreds of executives and teams within leading health systems, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, payers, and health adjacent companies including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Glaxo Smith Kline, New York-Presbyterian Health System, Sanofi, Takeda, Under Armour, Common Spirit, and many more.

"In 2008, I opened TLD Consulting, as a sole proprietorship. We formally incorporated The Leadership Development (TLD) Group in 2011 to appropriately recognize the impact leaders have on organizational outcomes, employee belonging, and overall success. Our approach focuses on enhancing the ability of leaders to collaborate in new and different ways - moving from competition to collaboration," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of TLD Group. "With a team comprised of dynamic experts who bring breadth of knowledge of the health industry and depth of organizational development, consulting, and coaching expertise, TLD Group has become the 'go to' leadership development firm for the industry."

"As we celebrate our 10 years of continuous growth and innovation, I want to especially pay tribute to TLD Group's advisory board, team, faculty, and clients. We have had the privilege of working with and supporting many industry visionaries. Most importantly, however, I am proud that we are a company that lives its values -- Innovation, Mindfulness, Passion, Agility, Curiosity and Teamwork each and every day enabling us to have a strong IMPACT on our clients' success," added Duberman.

Duberman co-authored From Competition to Collaboration: How Leaders Cultivate Partnerships to Drive Value and Transform Health with Bob Sachs, TLD Group Board Chair and former vice president of national learning and development at Kaiser Permanente. The book explores how health ecosystem leaders can navigate the difficult issues that arise when multiple organizations from different sectors and with different operating models, objectives, and cultures work together toward a shared purpose. By embracing the book's Health Ecosystem Leadership Model (HELM), leaders can shift their mindset and skill set toward a broader purpose, focusing on collaboration as the key leadership skill to enable organizations to fulfill their mission.

"We need many more people with the ability to foster cross-sector collaboration. This is a skill set that can be developed and I am a strong proponent of TLD Group and the HELM leadership model whether applied within an organization across departments or as a model to enhance cross-sector collaborations as we saw during the pandemic," said David Carmouche, MD, President, Ochsner Health Network and EVP, Value-based Care and Network Operations, Ochsner Health. "I have seen first-hand how an ecosystem leadership approach creates understanding and accurate perceptions and can thwart resistance barriers quickly in an effort to solve some of the most pressing issues facing our industry."

"Over the years, in my role as CEO/COO with a variety of health systems, I have partnered with The Leadership Development Group to promote and strengthen collaborative relationships between our physician, nurse, and administrative leaders. Our long-term relationship is indicative of TLD Group's track record for producing lasting results through their highly customized approach to leadership development," said Michael Covert, COO, Northeast Georgia Health System.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Tracy and her team at TLD Group many times over the years and most recently in delivering TLD Group's Future of Work series helping to navigate organizations through the pandemic," said Robert Simpson, Jr. DSW, MPH, TLD Group faculty member. "We often work with leaders on re-focusing and preparing their organizations to move through changes that might otherwise destabilize both employees and the success of the organization."

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a full service health ecosystem talent development firm offering customized solutions to help leaders and teams execute strategy through a combination of innovative solutions including Executive Coaching, Team Development Consulting, Leadership Academies and Physician Leadership Training. TLD Group also offers several featured offerings including Virtual Leadership Development, COVID-19 Leadership Support, and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Programs. For more information on developing customized leadership programs, visit https://www.tldgroupinc.com/.

