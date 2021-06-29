Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 29 juin/June 2021) Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,411,569 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 29, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Silver Phoenix Resources Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 411 569 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 29 juin 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 30 juin/June 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 2 juliet/July 2021 Symbol/Symbole: SP NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 828079301 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA8280793016 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 828079202/CA8280792026

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com