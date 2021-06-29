Mainz, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - This summer celebrate Germany's most beloved grape, Riesling throughout the 31 days of July.

Festivities will take place in five major cities across Canada with bespoke programming, all spreading the word of the magnificently lively and versatile German Riesling grape.

"I love stocking German wines. Even though the country has a centuries old winemaking tradition, the wines are still under represented in the North America, so it's fun to introduce people to something they maybe wouldn't think of straight away… German Riesling is certainly among the best white wines in the world. German wines are incredibly food friendly! The Germans figured out long ago that rich and zippy whites are perfect for rich meats, and they have the delicacy to compliment the veg-heavy cuisine that is increasing in popularity."

- Peter Hammond, Sommelier, DaiLo Restaurant





31 Days of German Riesling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7876/88039_85ede4c5648a9bdd_001full.jpg

Canadians from Halifax to Vancouver will have the opportunity to experience German Rieslings as they never had before -- from unique finds and natural Rieslings at participating independent wine merchants -- to select restaurants featuring culinary dishes paired with German wines -- to virtual tastings with celebrity wine educators.

Visit: http://germanwinecanada.com/31-days-of-german-riesling-2021/ for details on how you can join in the celebrations near you.

Join us and raise a glass to "The 31 Days of German Riesling" - a new habit you will never want to break!

For more information, please contact:





Wines of Germany Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7876/88039_85ede4c5648a9bdd_002full.jpg

Pam Panesar

Wines of Germany - Canada

c/o Andros Communications

T: 877-637-2044 ext. 3

pam@androscom.com

Source: Andros Communications

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88039