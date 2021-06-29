Timberline Resources Corp.: Timberline Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS) (TSX-V:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company issued 23,070,798 units ("Units") at a price of US$0.20 for total consideration of US$4,614,160. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of US$0.30 per share until the warrant expiration date of May 31, 2023. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's Nevada gold projects, primarily its flagship Eureka Project on the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend, and for general corporate purposes.

The private placement was led by orders from entities managed by Crescat Capital, Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund, and Torck Capital Management and included subscriptions from several new institutional investors and a strong slate of accredited retail investors.

The Offering was completed under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), solely to persons who qualify as accredited investors and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Finders fees in the amount of US $117,099.59 and 596,248 Warrants have been paid to licensed brokers and consultants in association with the Offering.

One insider of the Company subscribed for 1,250,000 Units of the Offering. Participation by an insider constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Because neither the fair market value of the shares issued to, nor the consideration paid by, related parties exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced herein in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. The securities referenced herein have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority.

This press release is issued for informational purposes pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation, including resale restrictions expiring four months and one day following closing pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About Timberline Resources:

Timberline Resources Corp. is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

Forward-looking Statements:

