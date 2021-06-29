Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's new auditor, replacing De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant. The Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Board has also amended the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan") to increase the number of common shares of the Company issuable under the RSU Plan to 2,846,400 common shares, representing approximately 2% of the current issued and outstanding number of common shares, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior silver-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Silver Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

