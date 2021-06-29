Xi: Medal recipients come from people

BEIJING, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at the ceremony presenting the July 1 Medal to outstanding Party members in Beijing on Tuesday morning. The July 1 Medal is the highest honor in the Party.

Here are some highlights from his speech.

The CPC has written a splendid chapter in the history of the Chinese nation's development and that of humanity's progress over the past century.





Generations of Chinese Communists have fought tenaciously for national independence and liberation, for prosperity and strength of the country, and for the happiness of the people.

Recipients of the July 1 Medal embody the Chinese Communists' quality and spirit of maintaining staunch faith.





Medal recipients are heroes coming from and deeply rooted in the people. The recipients are ordinary heroes that fulfill their duties and make quiet contributions. Their deeds can be followed and their spirit can be pursued. CPC members and officials should boldly advance toward the second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country, as well as the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

