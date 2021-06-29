Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LXE) ("Leucrotta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its Annual and Special Meeting with Shareholders approving all resolutions. For more information, a copy of the management information circular dated May 25, 2021 is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Leucrotta welcomes newly elected directors Harvey Doerr and Raymond Hyer to its Board and would like to thank long-standing director Brian Krausert, who did not stand for re-election, for his many contributions over the years.

Mr. Doerr is a Professional Engineer and has more than 29 years of full-time experience in the oil and gas industry, including broad exposure to domestic and international exploration and production, refining, retail marketing, acquisitions and divestitures. He was previously Executive Vice President of Murphy Oil Corporation, responsible for worldwide refining and marketing operations and strategic planning. Mr. Doerr currently serves on the board of directors of a number of public, private and not-for-profit corporations and has had significant Montney exposure in past roles as a director of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. and as the Chairman of Velvet Energy Ltd.

Mr. Hyer is a Certified Public Accountant and was previously the President, CEO and Chairman of Gardner-Gibson, Inc. ("Gardner-Gibson") and Chairman of the board of directors of Sun Paints & Coatings, Inc. ("Sun Coatings"). In late 2020, both Sun Coatings and Gardner-Gibson were sold to strategic buyers. Mr. Hyer continues to remain the Chairman of the board of directors of Rowell Chemical Corp. and has been a long-time investor and very knowledgeable in various aspects of the oil industry.

