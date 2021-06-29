Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (TSXV: NCL.H) ("Nurcapital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nurcapital's board of directors (the "Board") appointed Mr. Irshad Ali as the fifth director to fill the vacancy created by the passing away of Mr. Salim Ansari, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Ali has worked for Bank of Montreal for 21 years, and currently the director of Audit Analytics and Innovation in Corporate Audit. He is a Certified Information Software Auditor (CISA), and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). Mr. Ali also holds an MBA with a specialization in financial services from Dalhousie University.

For more information please contact:

Nadeem Ansari, Director

Telephone: 416-754-4135

Email: info@nurcapital.ca

www.nurcapital.ca

