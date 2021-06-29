Metamaterial Inc.: META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today provided an update to its shareholders regarding the finalization of distribution of the Series A Preferred share dividend and the MMAT shares to be distributed to former holders of Metamaterial Inc.'s common shares that were traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") prior to closing of the business combination with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Torchlight"), which was effective at 12:01 AM EDT on June 28, 2021.

The Series A Preferred share dividend was distributed by Torchlight's transfer agent on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record of Torchlight on June 24, 2021. The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") informed META that formal allocation of the shares to individual accounts should occur on or about Wednesday June 30, 2021 pending the receipt of certain documentation by DTC. Once the DTC allocation is completed, holders of the Series A preferred shares should be able to determine appropriate allocations in their individual accounts.

Former holders of Metamaterial Inc.'s common shares (that were previously traded on the CSE) are entitled to receive 1.845 META shares for each previously held common share of Metamaterial Inc. This consideration is payable either directly in META shares or in Exchangeable Shares of a wholly-owned subsidiary of META that reflect the same exchange ratio on issuance. The form of consideration that is received will depend on the election made by the shareholder in a Letter of Transmittal filed by the shareholder earlier in 2021. The deadline for election of Exchangeable Shares has passed.

To complete the share exchanges, META's transfer agent, AST Financial in the US and AST Trust Company (Canada) ("AST") must perform detailed reconciliations of shareholder records held by them, as well as by the depositories DTC and CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., along with reconciliations of the Letters of Transmittal received to ensure that the exchange of old Metamaterial Inc.'s common shares for META's shares is accurate and that the shares are being provided to the proper owners. These reconciliations require a bit of time to complete.

AST informed us today that the required reconciliations and share transfers cannot be completed until on or about Friday July 2, 2021 due to administrative procedures. During the proxy process and the Offering Circular communications we did make clear that the exchanges would be performed after the closing in as expeditious a manner as reasonable. After lengthy review and discussions with AST, META believes that the process is being performed in a highly diligent fashion and at the most deliberate speed, especially given the Canada Day holiday on July 1, 2021. All exchanges of Metamaterial Inc.'s securities surrendered with a valid and duly executed Letter of Transmittal, up to and including June 25, 2021, will have an effective date of June 28, 2021.

For those registered shareholders who hold certificates or DRS (Direct Registration Statements) and have not submitted a letter of transmittal, you will be required to submit the Letter of Transmittal surrendering your position, along with your physical share certificate if applicable, in Metamaterial Inc., in order to receive your META shares. You may find the letter of transmittal form in the investors section of our website under FAQs.

We are committed to expediting this process as much as we are able, and we truly appreciate your patience as we transition to a NASDAQ listed company.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

