Campaign Writer: Startups Driving New Sales and Growth with Cold Email Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Startups face numerous challenges with having to navigate the marketing landscape to drive growth. Major stresses on startup founders' minds include where their next sales, revenue, and investor funding are coming from. Some tech startups have solved those issues by implementing strategic cold email marketing campaigns, proven to be an invaluable tool in driving new growth.

Three startup co-founders discuss their email marketing strategy to get new customers. Image Credit: 123rf / GstockStudio.

Cold email marketing is one of the most effective ways to generate new leads, however, it can be time consuming and difficult for startups to implement. For companies in the tech startup space, cold emailing is an effective way to reach out and connect with potential customers.

'If you're an early-stage founder, email marketing is one of the best ways to build and grow your direct relationship with your customer,' said Anna Heim, a Daily Reporter who covers SaaS companies and tech startups for TechCrunch.

Cold Email Marketing Lands a $500k Startup Investment from Mark Cuban

Dhruv Ghulati, founder of Factmata, received an initial $75,000 startup investment from Google. Ghulati began cold emailing other high-profile potential investors to raise more seed funding for Factmata.

'Factmata was launched with the purpose of future-proofing people, companies and governments against the growing swell of damaging online rhetoric. By automating expert assessment at scale, we provide organizations with the tools to safeguard their reputation, and to make truly informed decisions about the actions they take,' said Ghulati.

Inc. Magazine published the full cold email outreach message that landed an immediate $250,000 investment from Mark Cuban. Nine months into the startup, Cuban invested an additional $250,000 into Factmata.

Cuban was recently asked by Thrive Global , 'How do you deal with email?' His response was, 'Love it. Live on it. Saves me hours and hours every day. No meetings. No phone calls. All because of email. I set my schedule. No meetings or phone calls unless I'm picking up a check. Everything is email.'

'Startup' Email Marketing Agency Specializing in Startup Email Campaigns

Inside Sales TV (ISTV) is a startup email marketing agency that has created an email outreach solution specifically for startups that offers multiple ways for founders to implement startup cold emailing marketing campaigns in a matter of days. Whether from scratch, or improving existing email campaigns, ISTV handles everything from writing the emails, to sending them out on clients' behalf, tracking results and leads, and consulting with stakeholders.

'Email is a crucial growth hacking strategy for SaaS and tech startups,' said Marty Stewart , founder of ISTV and Campaign Writer. Stewart continued, 'Any tech startup can grow sales and revenue through email marketing. InsideSales.tv has created an email marketing video series that walks founders through how they can use this method for their own startup company, as well as highlighting other client companies who have used cold email marketing successfully.'

