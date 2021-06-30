- (PLX AI) - Price target SEK 300.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|9,347
|9,462
|29.06.
|9,381
|9,464
|07:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:16
|Better Collective Resumed with Buy at Nordea
|14.06.
|Better Collective integrates Spotlight's Superfeed to boost racing content
|14.06.
|Better Collective and Spotlight Sports Group sign multi-year Superfeed agreement
|11.06.
|Better Collective A/S: The Action Network and Major League Baseball Announce Multi-Platform Content Partnership
|11.06.
|Better Collective Spotlight: How 'The Big Stage' is building Euro 2020 engagement
|Zeit
|Better Collective Resumed with Buy at Nordea
|Di
|Nordea AM gewinnt Award für global besten ESG-Anleihefonds
|Mo
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (Record Id 176482)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea
Bank Abp with effect from 2021-06-29. Last day of trading is set to 2024-07-05.
The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured...
|Mo
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (Record Id 176731)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea
Bank Abp with effect from 2021-06-29. Last day of trading is set to 2026-07-06.
The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured...
|Mo
|Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund ausgezeichnet als "ESG-Anleihefonds des Jahres"
|Stockholm (www.fondscheck.de) - Bei den Sustainable Investment Awards 2021 von Environmental Finance ist der Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Bond Fund (ISIN LU1915689662/ WKN A2PBV9) als bester "ESG-Anleihefonds...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S
|20,000
|+2,14 %
|NORDEA BANK ABP
|9,374
|-0,05 %