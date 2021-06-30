Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
"Special Situation" ruft nach Handlungsbedarf: Wir wittern eine (ablaufende) besondere Chance
30.06.2021 | 08:04
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of FY 2021 Trading Update

PR Newswire

London, June 28

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 June2021LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", or the "Company")

Notification of FY 2021 Trading Update

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that its FY 2021 Trading Update, which will include production and sales results for the twelve months to 30 June 2021 will be announced on Wednesday 21 July 2021.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Des Kilalea investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Marianna Bowes

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL' and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index. The Company's US$337 million notes due in 2026 will be admitted to the official list and trading on the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

