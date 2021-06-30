Arevon's new project in California uses 142 Megapacks, which is Tesla's utility-scale battery storage product.From pv magazine USA Arevon Asset Management has opened the 100 MW/400 MWh Saticoy battery energy storage system in Ventura County, California, northwest of Los Angeles. The system was acquired in May by Arervon, a unit of global asset manager Capital Dynamics, together with infrastructure developer S&B USA Energy. Capital Dynamics owns 51% of the project and S&B USA holds the remaining 49%. Electricity from the site is supplied to Southern California Edison under the terms of a 20-year ...

