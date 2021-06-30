Das Instrument CL4A US44332N1063 HUAZHU GROUP SP.ADR/10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument CL4A US44332N1063 HUAZHU GROUP SP.ADR/10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 1KB0 US0012823003 AH BELO CORP. A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2021The instrument 1KB0 US0012823003 AH BELO CORP. A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2021Das Instrument E1P NL0009901610 ENVIPCO HLDG CVA B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument E1P NL0009901610 ENVIPCO HLDG CVA B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 7ZT SE0015661152 HAMLET PHARMA AB B O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument 7ZT SE0015661152 HAMLET PHARMA AB B O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument JP3131550000 IGNIS LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument JP3131550000 IGNIS LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument RR3 AU000000RXL6 ROX RES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument RR3 AU000000RXL6 ROX RES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 2B6 KYG070381051 BAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument 2B6 KYG070381051 BAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 7CS SE0007604061 CYBER SECURITY 1 AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument 7CS SE0007604061 CYBER SECURITY 1 AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument 9S9 KYG857AW1047 SUN.KING TECHN.REGS HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument 9S9 KYG857AW1047 SUN.KING TECHN.REGS HD-10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2021The instrument AT1 LU1673108939 AROUNDTOWN EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2021Das Instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2021The instrument GYC LU0775917882 GRAND CITY PROPERT.EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2021Das Instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 3 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021The instrument CLRN CH0012142631 CLARIANT NA SF 3 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2021Das Instrument DGY US2333311072 DTE EN. CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.07.2021The instrument DGY US2333311072 DTE EN. CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.07.2021