Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
“Special Situation” ruft nach Handlungsbedarf: Wir wittern eine (ablaufende) besondere Chance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2021 | 08:34
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Semi-Annual RBL Redetermination Completed: Cash Borrowing Capacity Remains USD 1.0 Billion

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the scheduled June 2021 semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under the Company's Reserve Based Lending Facility (the "Facility" or the "RBL") has been completed by the RBL bank group.

Noreco's borrowing base remains above the Facility's maximum cash drawing capacity of USD 1.0 billion. This confirms the liquidity position outlined in Noreco's 28 June 2021 Trading and Operations Update, with USD 178 million of available undrawn RBL capacity based on cash drawings of USD 822 million at the end of May 2021.

About Norwegian Energy Company ASA

Noreco is a publicly owned company with focus on the oil, gas and offshore industry. The Company's shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker NOR). For further information, please visit: www.noreco.com.

Contacts:

Euan Shirlaw, CFO, Noreco
Phone: +44 7979 690622
Email: es@noreco.com

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications, Noreco
Phone: +47 91 52 85 01
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/semi-annual-rbl-redetermination-completed--cash-borrowing-capacity-remains-usd-1-0-billion,c3376689

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.