IR expands Cisco portfolio with new support for Webex Meetings

SYDNEY, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, today announces expanded vendor support to include Cisco Webex Meetings as part of the IR Collaborate suite of solutions for enterprise unified communications and collaboration (UCC) environments.

This new hybrid solution will be the first ever to support both cloud and on-premises Cisco voice, video, and meeting solutions in one place. It enables complete performance and experience management to help users collaborate seamlessly. With IR Collaborate, customers can:

better manage their Webex deployment.

access key success metrics, such as user adoption, device utilization, and service health.

proactively monitor, troubleshoot and be alerted to issues across their UCC ecosystem.

have visibility not just within Webex Meetings, but across their entire environment, including existing on-premises Cisco voice, video, and contact center (CC) solutions, as well as other vendors UCC platforms and services, networks, devices, SBCs and more.

"Today's organizations realize that optimizing workforce experience is the accelerant for productivity. While there is an emerging trend toward integrated communication and collaboration platforms, most workplaces employ "best of breed" solutions from a variety of vendors in compliance with the needs and requirements from the workforce. This requires multi-service management that puts workforce experience first." Marc Beattie, Senior Analyst & Managing Partner, Wainhouse.

"Many of our customers have been relying on Webex by Cisco to enable their remote workforces and one of the challenges they've faced is managing the additional complexity that comes with multi-vendor, hybrid collaboration environments," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at IR. "The onus is on organizations to provide a seamless collaboration experience for their users, and the addition of support for Webex means our customers can do just that, with broader visibility across their entire ecosystems from one place, whether they're in the cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid combination."

IR is a long-standing Cisco preferred solution partner, supporting a wide range of Cisco UCC and CC solutions. Now with support for Cisco Webex Meetings, along with support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Avaya, Cisco, and more, IR Collaborate enables enterprises and Service Providers to effectively manage multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and ensure customers can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

The IR Collaborate suite of solutions encompasses the products formerly known as Prognosis for Unified Communications, Prognosis for Contact Center, Prognosis StressTest, Prognosis HeartBeat Testing, UC Assessor, and Call Recording Assurance.

