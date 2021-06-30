DJ Trackwise Designs (TWD): Strategic progress in challenging environment

Edison Investment Research Limited Trackwise Designs (TWD): Strategic progress in challenging environment 30-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 30 June 2021Trackwise Designs (TWD): Strategic progress in challenging environment Trackwise Designs' FY20 results show a resilient response to the pandemic while management expanded IHT capacity to meet the requirements of a multi-million order from an undisclosed UK electric vehicle (EV) OEM. This OEM has recently extended its supply and manufacture agreement with Trackwise from three years to four, increasing the total value by GBP16m to up to GBP54m. We note that the volume ramp-up under this agreement has been delayed by a quarter to H122, so we have revised our FY21 estimates, taking EPS from 4.9p profit to 1.0p loss.While our peer multiples-based analysis shows Trackwise trading at a premium to its peers on all metrics, this approach fails to recognise the potential of the IHT business so we have augmented it with a scenario analysis, which is presented in our September initiation note. This explores how each of the three key segments in which Trackwise has developed prototype IHT products for customers (EVs, medical devices and aerospace) has the potential to generate revenues of at least GBP100m at even relatively modest levels of market penetration. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

