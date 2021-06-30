Mentice appoints Gunilla Andersson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ) a leading supplier of high-technology solutions for simulation in the medical sector with focus on image guided interventions, appoints Gunilla Andersson as CFO, effective September 1st, 2021.

Mentice AB is pleased to announce the appointment of Gunilla Andersson as its CFO. Gunilla will be responsible for finance, accounting, business intelligence and IT.

"I am excited to have Gunilla assume the role as CFO for Mentice, says Göran Malmberg, Mentice CEO, her experience from growth companies in the size bracket above us is very relevant and will be instrumental for our next phase and the implementation of the financial structure to support our 5-year plan", Malmberg continues.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity at Mentice, say Gunilla Andersson, it's a great company with a fantastic purpose and I am excited to be part of the journey."

Gunilla Andersson has a long experience and multiple leadership positions from corporations such as Tudor/Exide, Mölnlycke Healthcare, TA Hydronics and Papyrus/Optigroup. At Mölnlycke Healthcare, Gunilla held executive positions within Group Finance and at TA Hydronics and Papyrus/Optigroup she held the position as CFO. Since 2019, she has been appointed by Triton to act as interim CFO for two of their portfolio companies, first SKF Motion Technologies and most recently at Aleris where she has been the acting CFO for 2 years.

Mentice current CFO Elisabet Lund will stay through the transition and even if Gunilla will assume the formal role as CFO September 1st, Elisabet will ensure a smooth transition through the presentation of the third quarter report.

"Elisabet has been instrumental in our growth and the journey up to and through the IPO and I am grateful for her contribution I wish her a well-deserved break before she will explore new opportunities", continues Göran Malmberg.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-appoints-gunilla-andersson-as-chief-financial-officer--cfo-,c3376644

The following files are available for download: