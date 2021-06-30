MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim Report September - May 2020/2021

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG reached its highest quarterly revenue in company history with 81.4 MSEK, thanks to improved ARPDAU across its portfolio of games. Net sales are up by 26% and ARPDAU increased by 84% compared to the same period last year.

Summary of the period March 2020 - May 2021:

The Group's net sales for the period were 81,381 KSEK (64,838 KSEK), an increase of 26% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 15,252 KSEK (3,404 KSEK)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 15,926 KSEK (3,611 KSEK) (adjustments for EBITDA relate to effects from acquisition costs and social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 48,912 KSEK (30,710 KSEK), an increase of 59% compared to the same period the previous year

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 5.5 US cents (3.0 US cents), an increase of 84% compared to the same period the previous year

The result per share during the quarter was 0.05 SEK /share ( -0.25 SEK /share)

/share ( /share) The costs of user acquisition for the period were 23,323 KSEK (26,271 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.9 million and 6.2 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 20% and 25% compared to the same period the previous year. The decrease can be largely attributed to extraordinary download numbers caused by lockdowns during the spring of 2020

Comment from the CEO in summary

"Today we can proudly announce the highest quarterly revenues in MAG's history. While achieving a record 81.4 MSEK in revenues and investing at a good pace in user acquisition, we generated a 15.3 MSEK EBITDA.

"This quarter's positive EBIT combined with a 19% EBITDA-margin are good steps in the right direction towards our long-term goal of an EBIT-margin of at least 20%. Revenue is up 26% relative to last year's Q3 (47% measured in USD), and the overall ARPDAU is up by 84% reaching 5.5 cents.

"I would like to give huge thanks to everyone at MAG for contributing to this record quarter for the company. It is a proud moment for us to achieve this together during such extraordinarily challenging times", says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2020 - May 2021 (9 months):

The Group's net sales for the period were 216,937 KSEK (162,467 KSEK), an increase of 34% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 34,874 KSEK (13,493 KSEK)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 37,115 KSEK (13,682 KSEK) (adjustments relate to effects from acquisition costs and social contribution costs from revaluation of option programs)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 129,427 KSEK (94,073 KSEK), an increase of 38% compared to the same period the previous year

The result per share during the period was -0.03 SEK /share ( -0.52 SEK /share)m

Presentation & Report



On June 30, 2021 at 10:00 CET, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation will be held in English. Link to the Twitch feed is here www.twitch.com/maginteractive. Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on Twitter during the course of the day, write to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/.



