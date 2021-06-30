DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 30-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 Rosneft Oil Company ("Rosneft", or "the Company") today publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2020. The Company has prepared the report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014. A copy of the Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism This Report is also available for download from the Company's website: https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Reports_on_payments_to_governments/ Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 June 30, 2021 These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: PGR TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments Sequence No.: 114393 EQS News ID: 1213505 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213505&application_name=news

June 30, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)