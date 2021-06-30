Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
Dow Jones News
30.06.2021 | 09:34
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 
30-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 
Rosneft Oil Company ("Rosneft", or "the Company") today publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for the year 
2020. 
The Company has prepared the report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of 
the Financial Conduct Authority and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014. 
A copy of the Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for 
inspection at 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
This Report is also available for download from the Company's website: 
https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Reports_on_payments_to_governments/ 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
June 30, 2021 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:      ROSN 
LEI Code:    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments 
Sequence No.:  114393 
EQS News ID:  1213505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
