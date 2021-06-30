EY announces 830 new partner promotions worldwide

- Women and audit represent 34% and 26% of new partners respectively

- Promotions represent commitment to developing EY leaders

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization announces that 830 people have been promoted to partner across the globe, the largest ever cohort of new partners. Women and audit represent 34% and 26% of this year's new partner class respectively, with the percentage of new women partners the highest ever. Similarly, emerging markets represent nearly a third of new partners, at 30%.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Congratulations to all new EY partners around the world for this exceptional achievement. Each one of them has reached this milestone under difficult circumstances, which is a testament to their leadership and commitment to EY values. The success of the EY organization is made possible by these diverse leaders and their promotion is the result of their dedication to their clients, teams and the EY purpose of building a better working world."

On a geographical basis, EY member firms in the Americas area had the largest proportion of new partners, with 341 promotions (41%), followed by Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), with 290 promotions (35%). New partners in EY member firms in the Asia-Pacific area totaled 199 (24%).

By service line, Assurance accounted for the largest proportion of partner promotions with 270 (33%), of which 220 are within audit. It was followed by Consulting, with 205 (25%); Tax, with 189 (23%); and Strategy and Transactions, with 145 (17%). Additionally, there are 21 new partners in business support (2%). The new partners will officially begin their new roles in early July.

Trent Henry, EY Global Vice Chair - Talent, says:

"I'm incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of all 830 new EY partners around the world. The EY organization is focused on developing the next generation of transformative leaders and empowering EY people to build the careers they want. This incoming cohort of new partners will bring their diverse experience and skills to better serve EY clients while also remaining focused on the broader EY ambition to create long-term value for all."

There are more than 300,000 EY people in more than 150 countries around the world and the EY organization continues to be recognized on prestigious lists for its outstanding people culture. In 2020, the EY organization was named one of the World's Best Workplaces for the sixth consecutive year by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE, and the EY organization remains one of the world's most attractive employers in Universum's annual ranking. The EY organization has also launched the EY Tech MBA by Hult, making the EY organization the first one to offer an entirely virtual MBA for free to all people irrespective of rank, location or prior qualifications.

