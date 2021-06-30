Elite residential complex Symbol Residence developed by Elena Baturina's Investment Group expands opportunities for luxury life in Cyprus

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some fundamental changes have been introduced to the project of the elite residential complex Symbol Residence in order to create unique space for living. The project is being built on the coast of Limassol by Golden Wisdom, part of the Investment Group of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

All residences have been optimized for greater comfort: in particular, bedrooms and living spaces will become more spacious. A new type of residences has been introduced - four-roomed entire- floor with spacious verandas and bedrooms with a private balcony. These are located on the lower and upper floors of the building and named Sea Residences and Sky Residences, respectively. Sea Residences are located in closest proximity to the beach; Sky Residences offer high-rise views over the sea and city. Sea & Sky Residences are designed to provide maximum space and embrace multiple design options.

The middle floors are comprised of Sunrise and Sunset Residences - depending on the location, they provide views of sunrises or sunsets, as well as panoramas of the southeastern 'wilder' landscapes or the city lights of the western part of Limassol.

The next feature of the residential complex is a duplex penthouse with spacious bedrooms, a living room and a private terrace located on the roof of the 12-story building, that offers panoramic views of the island.

Developed by the Spanish celebrity architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio 'Taller de Arquitectura', the building will be comprised of 17 residential units, a total of over 7 thousand square meters. The concept offers spacious terraces on each floor, layout flexibility, and allows unobstructed views to the sea. In the territory of the development there will be such facilities as an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, a private garden and dedicated concierge and security services.

Last year, Symbol was selected the absolute winner in the prestigious European Property Awards as the best Residential High Rise Architecture Cyprus.

Elena Baturina's Investment Group has extensive experience in project management in the field of development and construction. Her interests today include the hotel business in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia; renewable energy business (Italy, Greece and Cyprus); a German membrane engineering company. Baturina also has broad interests in commercial and residential real estate in the EU, USA, Kazakhstan and Russia.