BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Mr Christopher Samuel, chairman and non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Quilter plc as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2021.

In addition, Mr Samuel has today (30 June 2021) stepped down from the Board of Sarasin & Partners LLP and will not be seeking re-election to the Alliance Trust plc board at their Annual General Meeting in April 2022.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



Date: 30 June 2021