BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 30
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Mr Christopher Samuel, chairman and non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Quilter plc as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2021.
In addition, Mr Samuel has today (30 June 2021) stepped down from the Board of Sarasin & Partners LLP and will not be seeking re-election to the Alliance Trust plc board at their Annual General Meeting in April 2022.
Date: 30 June 2021