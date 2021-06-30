Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Aquaporin A/S

Following the completion of the offering of shares in Aquaporin A/S, cf. today's announcement, the total share capital of Aquaporin will be admitted to trading and official listing in the company's permanent ISIN DK0061555109. The changes will take effect as per 1 July 2021 and will be implemented in the existing orderbook (228228) which was set up in connection with the admittance to trading of Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN. The orderbook will be flushed due to the changes. Permanent ISIN: DK0061555109 * ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aquaporin * ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 10,079,301 shares (DKK 10,079,301) ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AQP * ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228228 ------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes ------------------------------------------------------- * Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 28 June 2021 Please notice that the last day of trading Temporary Purchase Certificates in the temporary ISIN DK0061555299 (AQP TEMP) is today 30 June 2021. Admittance to trading and official listing Following today's announcement from Aquaporin A/S on the completion of the offering, please be informed that the company now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 June 2021. In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004241