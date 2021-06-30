Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
30.06.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Aquaporin A/S

Following the completion of the offering of shares in Aquaporin A/S, cf.
today's announcement, the total share capital of Aquaporin will be admitted to
trading and official listing in the company's permanent ISIN DK0061555109. 



The changes will take effect as per 1 July 2021 and will be implemented in the
existing orderbook (228228) which was set up in connection with the admittance
to trading of Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN. The
orderbook will be flushed due to the changes. 



Permanent ISIN:   DK0061555109 *          
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Aquaporin *            
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:  10,079,301 shares (DKK 10,079,301)
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 1               
-------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Mid cap              
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     AQP *               
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    228228              
-------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183       
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table     
-------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE               
-------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                
-------------------------------------------------------

* Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 28 June 2021



Please notice that the last day of trading Temporary Purchase Certificates in
the temporary ISIN DK0061555299 (AQP TEMP) is today 30 June 2021. 



Admittance to trading and official listing

Following today's announcement from Aquaporin A/S on the completion of the
offering, please be informed that the company now meets the conditions to be
admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 June
2021. 



In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the
orderbook.

