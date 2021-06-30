Pensana Plc - Total Voting Rights

30 June 2021

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Pensana Plc (the "Company") announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA") Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules that as at 30 June 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 216,145,822 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each. No shares are held in treasury and, therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 216,145,822.

This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information: Pensana Plc Website:

Paul Atherley, Chairman / Tim George, CEO www.pensana.co.uk

contact@pensana.co.uk

About the Company

The Company is focussed on the production of the rare earth elements, Neodymium and Praseodymium ("NdPr") used in the manufacture of magnetic metals in the electric vehicle and offshore wind markets, deemed essential for the societal transition to a green economy at a time when China dominates this supply chain.

The Company has commenced development the world's first sustainable rare earth processing hub at the Saltend Chemicals Park, the Humber, United Kingdom which will provide the Company with an independent and sustainable supply chain of these rare earth elements.

The Saltend facility was part of the Humber's recently successful Freeport bid and will be in a position to import rare earth feedstock from sustainable sources around the world and export its high value products to automotive and wind turbine supply chains with minimal taxes or other imposts.

The Company will source its initial feedstock from its Longonjo mine in Angola. The near surface high grade mine which is linked to the Port of Lobito by a recently upgraded Benguela rail line and has been designed by UK engineering experts Wood Group plc to international standards which features zero carbon hydroelectric power and tailings storage facilities aligned to Church of England Pensions Board and ICMM guidelines.

The Company is in active discussion with third parties for the additional supply of sustainably sourced rare earth carbonates and will look to expand production capacity once such feedstock becomes available.