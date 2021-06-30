Nimble Offers Microsoft Teams Add-in to Help Teams Thrive in the Hybrid Workspace

Nimble, the simple CRM for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace teams, announced today that they have integrated with Microsoft Teams to give teams a shared view of every customer, and to streamline collaboration.

Improve Collaboration and Build Better Customer Relationships

Business professionals rely on their favorite communication applications like Microsoft Teams to connect with customers and collaborate with their teams. Nimble's new in-app add-in for Microsoft Teams enables business professionals to prepare before meetings, log key details during a meeting, and most importantly follow up after meetings.

Nimble Works Where You Work, Inside Microsoft 365 Inboxes and Teams!

The Nimble team believes that CRMs need to work with and for you, wherever you work, and especially where you work most. You shouldn't have to leave the places where you are prospecting or interacting with customers to prepare for and follow up after meetings. Nimble works directly in your Microsoft 365 inbox and anywhere on the web via the Nimble Prospector browser extension. As part of their continuous effort to streamline collaboration and allow Nimble users to focus on what really matters-relationship building-Nimble has integrated with Microsoft Teams!

"Our customers rely on Microsoft Teams to work effectively across their organizations and to build and nurture relationships with customers. It's necessary that we enable them to easily access existing Nimble contact records and create new ones directly from the MS Teams interface," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. "It's the basics that win big deals and we are excited to make it easy for our customers to add notes and send timely and trackable follow-ups."

Nimble allows its users to be productive while preparing for events by utilizing the Nimble add-in for Microsoft Teams meeting experience. This integration provides Nimble users with the tools that they need to successfully prepare for meetings, take notes, and ensure proper follow-ups.

Streamline Workflow and Close More Deals with Nimble and Microsoft Teams

Prepare for Meetings Access information on meeting participants from existing contact records including their bios, history of communication, and business insights needed to engage effectively with prospects and customers.

Take Sync Notes Take notes during Microsoft Teams meetings and sync them directly to Nimble to ensure completeness and accuracy of contact record history.

Follow-up Follow Through Send trackable and templated emails before, during and after meetings, and stay on target with prospects and customers.

"It's your job as a business professional to find out everything you can about the people you are meeting with. Coming into the meeting prepared shows your prospects and customers that you value them and their time. This part is crucial, but what's even more important is a timely and proper follow-up. Our Microsoft Teams add-in allows you to achieve all that before, during, and after your meetings directly from Teams," said Sergey Shvets, Head of Product at Nimble

ABOUT NIMBLE Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship manager that delivers valuable company and contact insights-everywhere you work. Nimble has been named "Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use" for nine consecutive years, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, and #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the ninth consecutive time.

