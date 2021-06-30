The "Operator Strategies for IoT Connectivity: Value-Added Features and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators have no choice but to review their IoT connectivity offers and develop new features and propositions if they are to remain competitive and develop higher-value services.

Operators cannot easily differentiate their IoT connectivity propositions. Most features are replicable and enterprises are not typically willing to pay for them. Nevertheless, operators should innovate in order to add new features and services and to ensure that they remain competitive and meet enterprise requirements. In this report, the analyst analyses some of the more innovative operator approaches to delivering IoT connectivity.

Operators are introducing new SIM and software features to enhance their connectivity offers and are developing targeted propositions to address vertical-specific needs. Not all of these initiatives will generate significant new revenue, but they may enable operators to position their IoT services as premium connectivity services.

This report provides:

analysis of the different approaches that operators have adopted to build and defend the value of their IoT connectivity offers

examples of operators' initiatives to differentiate their IoT connectivity offers

information and insights that operators can consider using to differentiate their IoT connectivity offers.

