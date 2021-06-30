Innovations in green hydrogen are developing at a fast pace. This presents new questions like where are the markets, how fast will they come, how can we ensure hydrogen is green and cost-efficient, and what needs to be considered by project developers when planning related business models? And, at the end, will there be an opportunity for market players coming from the solar sphere? Watch our final Roundtable Europe video to find out.The fourth, and final cornerstone of pv magazine's Roundtables Europe event focused on the innovations and solar opportunities in hydrogen, battery storage, and ...

