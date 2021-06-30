Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika

The strategic acquisition reinforces Sebia's global leadership in specialty diagnostics

LISSES, France, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebia, a leading provider of clinical protein electrophoresis equipment and reagents for diabetes and oncology detection, today announced the acquisition of specialty diagnostic leader ORGENTEC Diagnostika from Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on healthcare, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close in the next quarter. The state-of-the-art diagnostic company will provide development opportunities and expand Sebia's capabilities in autoimmunity, infectious diseases, and clinical trials.

Based in Mainz, Germany, ORGENTEC Diagnostika is a world market leader in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic tests to detect autoimmune and blood diagnostics and treatment-associated monitoring. Clinical areas include: inflammatory rheumatic diseases, thrombosis diagnostics, blood diagnostics for the serological detection of autoimmune vasculitis, thyroid diagnostics, gastroenterology and diabetes diagnostics.

In addition to ORGENTEC's market-leading autoimmune testing menu and Alegria instrument, the company operates two fully integrated business divisions:

Corgenix Medical Corporation , based in Broomfield, Colorado USA is a full-service partner to the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industry, offering a broad and unique range of products and capabilities. They are experts in the development, tech transfer, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty diagnostics tests.





, based in USA is a full-service partner to the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industry, offering a broad and unique range of products and capabilities. They are experts in the development, tech transfer, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty diagnostics tests. AROTEC Diagnostics Limited has been producing and delivering the highest quality, critical components to the autoimmune diagnostic industry since its incorporation in 1996. Based in Wellington, New Zealand , AROTEC has grown over the years to become a valued and trusted supplier of premium reagents to both IVD companies and research and academic groups around the world.

Jean-Marc Chermette, Sebia's President and CEO commented "Seventy percent of medical decisions are made based on the results of in vitro diagnostic tests. Through this acquisition, we will be able to expand Sebia's capabilities to provide high-value solutions to our customers and patients. Orgentec, AROTEC and Corgenix have developed strong expertise in autoimmunity, infectious diseases and clinical trials and we see many s Areas for collaboration in our respective R&D programs and benefits for our global commercial network development. I am very pleased to welcome Orgentec group associates to Sebia and look forward to a strong collaboration to accelerate innovation and global growth."

Since partnering with Water Street in 2014, ORGENTEC has expanded its services and capabilities significantly. The company acquired AROTEC in 2014 and Corgenix in 2015 to become a leading global provider of proprietary diagnostic solutions focused on improving patient outcomes and reducing the cost of care. A scientifically driven organization, ORGENTEC today offers a comprehensive and high-quality menu of diagnostic products and services for diseases that are difficult to diagnose.

ABOUT Sebia

Founded in 1967, Sebia is a world leading provider of clinical protein electrophoresis equipment and reagents, a technology used for in-vitro diagnostic testing. Its systems analyze proteins in order to screen and monitor various diseases and conditions; primarily oncology (multiple myeloma), metabolic disorders such as diabetes and also hemoglobinopathy and rare pathologies. The company is headquartered in Lisses, France, and operates across more than 120 countries. Sebia is owned by CVC Capital Partners, Téthys Invest et la Caisse des Dépôts du Québec et placements du Quebec. https://www.sebia.com

About ORGENTEC

Headquartered in Mainz, Germany, ORGENTEC Diagnostika offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios in autoimmune diagnostics and cardiovascular diagnostics with additional strengths in infectious disease and organ function testing. Alegria, the automated instrument for autoimmune and infectious disease serology enables labs to complete multiple assays and deliver faster results at minimum cost. With subsidiaries in Austria, Hungary, France, U.S. and China, as well as an established global network of distribution partners, ORGENTEC's products are benefitting patients in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit orgentec.com.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, visit https://waterstreet.com