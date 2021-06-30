LNJ Bhilwara has set up a joint venture with India's Replus Engitech to create lithium battery solutions for e-mobility and stationary applications. The venture aims to have 1 GWh of capacity operational in the city of Pune by mid-2022, with plans to eventually scale it to 5 GWh by 2024.From pv magazine India LNJ Bhilwara, an Indian diversified business group, has announced its entry into the lithium-ion battery business. The group will establish a 1 GWh lithium-ion battery plant in Pune, Maharashtra, under a joint venture with Replus Engitech, a technology-led manufacturing startup that offers ...

