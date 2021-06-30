Global online trading platform and financial service provider, TigerWit, has today released the latest of two new videos made with their official partner, Liverpool Football Club. The video published today via LFC's and TigerWit's official social media platforms is an exclusive Q&A session with Liverpool FC legends. This release comes shortly after another video that TigerWit made to celebrate the incredible work of key workers across the Liverpool region.

Today's world exclusive Q&A video features LFC legends John Barnes, Bruce Grobbelaar and Emile Heskey answer questions sent in from TigerWit clients and followers from around the world. The video sees some of the greatest players to don a red jersey answer real questions from real fans and some of the answers might surprise the viewers. This is the latest way that TigerWit has helped their clients interact with their partner Liverpool FC, and in recent weeks has seen them take part in live pre-match sessions with former players and have the chance to win one of a kind signed memorabilia.

Earlier this month, TigerWit released another video with their partner LFC called Heroes Supporting Heroes. Whilst some other TigerWit video productions with Liverpool FC have focused more on the commercial rights of the partnership and focussed on the technological features that the company provides to its clients, this unique video was a salute to the real heroes in the Liverpool area, the keyworkers that supported those in need in the area throughout the pandemic. After working with LFC to identify fans in the area that deserved recognition for their contribution, TigerWit invited six keyworkers to join them in a video chat and then surprised them with an appearance with Liverpool FC first team players James Milner, Nat Phillips and keeper' Adrian. This was a very heartfelt piece to make and a real 'thank you' to the amazing work that these key workers had done in the area. Speaking about the video, Global Head of Marketing for TigerWit, Barnabas Goh, was quoted as saying: "We are often quick to celebrate those who do big things, but slow to honour those who do small things in big ways. Recently we were very blessed to have been able to redeem the privileged access we have with LFC players to honour the work of local heroes during the pandemic. Their endeavours have transformed our communities through silent sacrifice and quiet compassion".

TigerWit is the proud Official Online Foreign Exchange Trading Partner of Liverpool Football Club, and provide their clients with innovative financial technology that can be accessed via their award-wining app. To find out more details on their services and their partnership, visit the TigerWit homepage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005450/en/

Contacts:

Nathan Phillips

nathan.phillips@tigerwit.com

+44 07956587597