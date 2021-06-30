Life Sciences Veteran to Lead Commercialization of Disruptive Digital PCR Technology for a Broad Range of Basic Research and Clinical Applications

Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and clinical diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations. Trained as a molecular biologist, Dr. Grow brings over 25 years of experience in biological research and commercial management to Stilla during a time of dynamic growth for the company and for digital PCR, which is transforming the fields of genomics and genetic analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005367/en/

Matthew Grow, PhD, Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations, Stilla Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt on board as Stilla looks to become a mainstay force across the global genomics research and genetic testing markets," said Philippe Mourere, President and CEO, Stilla Technologies. "His solid track record of commercializing multiplex platforms and building core commercial teams will serve Stilla well as we enter our next phase of development."

Dr. Grow joins Stilla Technologies from Abcam where he led the successful launch and growth of the company's portfolio of proteomic and genomic multiplex platforms and assays. Prior to that he served at Wuxi NextCODE (now Genuity Science) where he oversaw marketing of the company's suite of population-scale genomic analysis software. Previously he served at Luminex Corporation where he developed and managed strategic marketing for their pipeline of protein and molecular instruments and consumables. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and completed his Postdoctoral Fellowship at Harvard University.

"I'm excited to join Stilla and work with an incredible leadership team who are committed to making products that scientists need to accelerate breakthrough discoveries," said Dr. Grow. "Stilla's Crystal Digital PCR features an easy workflow, higher levels of multiplexing, and intuitive software which will democratize digital PCR as a mainstream platform for any researcher or clinician."

About Stilla Technologies

Stilla Technologies is the global life sciences company providing a groundbreaking Crystal Digital PCR (dPCR) solution that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate development of advanced genetic testing and molecular biology assays for a wide range of applications, including cancer and liquid biopsy studies, cell and gene therapies, infectious disease detection, and GMO and environmental testing. Stilla aims to make dPCR a lab commodity for life sciences research and molecular diagnostics with its flexible naica system, which incorporates proprietary, cutting-edge microfluidic innovations in addition to unsurpassed customer service and application support. With U.S. headquarters in Boston and European headquarters in Paris, Stilla's dPCR technology is employed by leading academic research institutions and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. To learn more visit www.stillatechnologies.com and connect with Stilla on social media Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005367/en/

Contacts:

Heidi Creighton

Mobile/Text: 978-302-1198

Email: creightonheidi@gmail.com