Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 30
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or "the Company")
PDMR Dealings
Shareholders are referred to the announcement of 17 September 2020 and 30 June 2021, where some of the group's long-term incentive schemes were restructured with the intent of simplifying and consolidating these schemes and improving their retention capability.
Pan African announces that, following the restructuring of the Group's long-term incentive schemes as announced on 30 June 2021, the Company has received notifications from the Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) set out in the tables below.
As part of the restructuring, certain executive directors including the Chief Executive Officer, Cobus Loots, the Financial Director, Deon Louw, and Albertus Abraham van den Berg, the Chief Operating Officer of the group (details of which are set out in the tables below) ("Affected Participants") have agreed to relinquish the share options issued to them on 1 July 2019("PARSMSS 1st issue") and 1 July 2020("PARSMSS 2nd issue") under the Pan African Senior Management Share Scheme ("PARSMSS").
In lieu of the relinquishment set out above, restricted class C ordinary shares ("Class C-Shares") and class D ordinary shares ("Class D-Shares") of no par value in the share capital of PAR Gold Proprietary Limited ("PAR Gold"), will be issued to the Affected Participants in terms of a newly established Pan African C Executive Incentive Scheme ("C-Share Scheme") and Pan African D Executive Incentive Scheme ("D-Share Scheme").
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Cobus Loots
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Pan African Resources PLC
|b.
|LEI
|213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Options over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Relinquishment of share options
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
Total options relinquished 7,666,248
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Deon Louw
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Financial Director
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Pan African Resources PLC
|b.
|LEI
|213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Options over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Relinquishment of share options
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
Total options relinquished 6,285,385
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Albertus Abraham van den Berg
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Pan African Resources PLC
|b.
|LEI
|213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Options over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Relinquishment of share options
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
Total options relinquished 2,043,850
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Cobus Loots
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|PAR Gold Proprietary Limited
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Restricted class C ordinary shares of no par value
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
See above
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Cobus Loots
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|PAR Gold Proprietary Limited
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Restricted class D ordinary shares of no par value
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
See above
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Deon Louw
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Financial Director
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|PAR Gold Proprietary Limited
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Restricted class C ordinary shares of no par value
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
See above
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Deon Louw
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Financial Director
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|PAR Gold Proprietary Limited
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Restricted class D ordinary shares of no par value
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
See above
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Albertus Abraham van den Berg
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|PAR Gold Proprietary Limited
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Restricted class C ordinary shares of no par value
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
See above
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Albertus Abraham van den Berg
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a.
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|PAR Gold Proprietary Limited
|b.
|LEI
|N/A
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Restricted class D ordinary shares of no par value
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
See above
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|30 June 2021
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|Off market
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Rosebank
30 June 2021
