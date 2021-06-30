Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for August 2021 - September 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for August 2021 - September 2021: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-05 2021-07-07 2026-06-02 EUR 1791 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-12 2021-07-14 2032-02-12 EUR 3865 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-19 2021-07-21 2028-03-03 EUR 2417 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-26 2021-07-28 2024-06-02 EUR 1040 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-02 2021-08-04 2032-02-12 EUR 3844 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-09 2021-08-11 2026-06-02 EUR 1756 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-16 2021-08-18 2028-03-03 EUR 2389 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-23 2021-08-25 2024-06-02 EUR 1012 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-30 2021-09-01 2032-02-12 EUR 3816 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-06 2021-09-08 2026-06-02 EUR 1728 LT0000650079 tao -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-13 2021-09-15 2028-03-03 EUR 2361 LT0000670051 tao -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-20 2021-09-22 2024-06-02 EUR 984 LT0000630089 tao -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-27 2021-09-29 2032-02-12 EUR 3788 LT0000612012 tao -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de