Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Midas Touch With $200 Million Fund Commitments, is Signing with Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, With 50,000 Merchants And 10 Million Users, Together to Press Ahead With Expansion to Over 40 Countries

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC :SUIC), Midas Touch of UK with $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, is signing with Suntech, the largest Taiwan O2O Company, with over 50,000 Merchants and 10 million users. Together, SUIC Midas and Suntech Technology will press ahead with the expansion plans, spanning over 40 countries in 2022 and 2023. This global expansion will reach and serve millions more merchants around the world.

SUIC Midas is expecting the first tranche of the fund commitment in the amount of 10 million before the end of August 2021 and the rest of the funds in tranches by the end of this year. The company is allotting these funds for the 2021 Expansion Plan initiatives and activities. SUIC Midas Touch provides Suntech Technology the most innovative SCF solutions, technology and funding to enable Suntech to create more diversified and differentiated products and services that should enhance the company's market and price competitive edge and increase its profitability. This expansion will open doors of global cross-border trades and settlement.

"Thanks to the breakthrough business model of Midas Touch, Suntech believes that with the SUIC-Midas services and products: MT Flash Pay - Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay - Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Unified Procurement - Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions, Suntech will achieve explosive growth across the globe, expecting to double their business in merchants size and turnover rate size and to triple their revenue and net profits.' says Joa Chen, Suntech's general manager.

SUIC Midas Touch is going to replicate their exclusive business model in 40 countries, with over 20 service payment companies to join the company this year and into 2022. The company is in the final stages of identifying their partners in various countries, targeting one million merchants and a $10 billion dollars turnover rate by 2022.

Phase 1 would cover North America, including the United States and Canada; Australia, New Zealand and 8 countries in Southeast Asia, while Phase 2 Expansion will cover South Asia and the Middle East countries, to cover a total of more than 40 countries in 2022 and 2023.

The expansion and extension of the SUIC Midas-Suntech Technology partnership is opportune at a critical time for moving forward when the private sector investment in emerging markets have begun to revive economies worldwide.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay - Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay - Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Unified Procurement - Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please click,

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xh1KGy1DkvYDGow_J6PUFc6svAk_3vL5/view?usp=drivesdk

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing In private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains 'forward-looking information', including 'future-oriented financial information'; and 'financial outlook' under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653543/SUIC-Midas-Touch-With-200-Million-Fund-Commitments-is-Signing-with-Suntech-the-Largest-Taiwan-O2O-Company-With-50000-Merchants-And-10-Million-Users-Together-to-Press-Ahead-With-Expansion-to-Over-40-Countries-in-2022-and-2023-and-Serve-Millions