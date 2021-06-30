Regulatory News:

Schlumberger Limited is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code ("FCC") which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Company") to governments for the year ended December 31, 2020 relating to "extractive industries" as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2020 to governments in Bolivia, Georgia, Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company's extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of sand and barite mines.

Payments are disclosed in US Dollars. Where a payment or a series of related payments is less than the equivalent of EUR100,000 (USD $119,870) such payments have been excluded (in line with the FCC). Payments made in currencies other than United States Dollars are converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant annual average rate.1

Taxes exclude taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.

Year ended December 31, 2020 (USD in thousands)

Bolivia Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Barolivia Mine (Barite) 31.3 29.3 5.4 0 0 0 0 65.9 2020 Total 31.3 29.3 5.4 0 0 0 0 $ 65.9 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 La Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM) 31.3 0 0 0 0 0 0 31.3 Servicio Nacional de Registro Y Control de la Comercialización de Minerals y Metales (SENARECOM) 0 29.3 0 0 0 0 0 29.3 Gobierno Autonomo Municipal de Oruro (GAMO) 0 0 5.4 0 0 0 0 5.4 2020 Total 31.3 29.3 5.4 0 0 0 0 $ 65.9

Georgia Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Rustaveli 0 0 210.1 1,109.7(a) 0 0 0 1,319.8 2020 Total 0 0 210.1 1,109.7 0 0 0 $ 1,319.8 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation 0 0 209.5 1,109.7 0 0 0 1,319.2 Ministry of Finance 0 0.6 0 0 0 0 0.6 2020 Total 0 0 210.1 1,109.7 0 0 0 $ 1,319.8 (a) Represents payment in kind of 31,316 barrels (bbls) of crude oil.

Morocco Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 COMABAR (Barite) 1,396.7 0 0 49.0 0 0 1,875.0 3,320.8 2020 Total 1,396.7 0 0 49.0 0 0 1,875.0 $3 ,320.8 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 General Tax Administration 1,396.7 0 0 49.0 0 0 0 1,445.8 Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,875.0 1,875.0 2020 Total 1,396.7 0 0 49.0 0 0 1,875.0 $ 3,320.8

United Kingdom Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Foss Mine (Barite) 31.9 62.0 0 0 0 0 0 94.0 Duntanlich (Barite) (1.2) 21.4 10.0 0 0 0 0 30.1 2020 Total 30.7 83.4 10.0 0 0 0 0 124.1 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Forestry Commission of Scotland 0 83.4 0 0 0 0 0 83.4 Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) 0 0 9.5 0 0 0 0 9.5 HSE Mines Inspectorate 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0.1 Scottish Police Authority 0 0 0.5 0 0 0 0 0.5 HM Revenue and Customs 0.6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.6 Revenue Scotland LBTT Refund (5.9) 0 0 0 0 0 0 (5.9) Perth Kinross Council 36.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36.0 2020 Total 30.7 83.4 10.0 0 0 0 0 124.1

United States Project Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements2 Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total3 Alma Mine (Frac Sand) 1,282.7 0 4.6 0 0 0 0 1,287.3 Big Bird (Barite) 0 0 19.4 0 0 0 0 19.4 Greybull Mine (Bentonite) 1,114.8 242.3 9.6 130.0 0 0 0 1,496.7 Hixton Mine (Frac Sand) 370.7 0 41.3 0 0 0 0 412.0 Greystone Mine (Barite) 213.3 0 9.7 0 0 0 0 223.0 Kermit Mine (Frac Sand) 532.7 0 8.4 0 0 0 0 541.1 Monahans Mine (Frac Sand) 982.4 0 7.5 0 0 0 0 989.9 Mountain Springs (Barite) 59.3 0 13.7 0 0 0 0 73.0 2020 Total 4,555.9 242.3 114.2 130.0 0 0 0 $ 5,042.4 Government Report Taxes Royalties2 Licenses

and Fees Production

Entitlements2 Bonuses Infrastructure

Improvements Dividends Total Jackson County 4.5 0 10.8 0 0 0 0 15.3 Mine Safety and Health Administration 0 0 9.2 0 0 0 0 9.2 Alma Township 30.8 0 0 0 0 0 0 30.8 Mentor Township 1,251.9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,251.9 Curran Township 370.7 0 35.0 0 0 0 0 405.7 Ward County 982.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 982.4 Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ) 0 0 9.8 0 0 0 0 9.8 Texas Department of Transportation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winkler County 532.7 0 0 0 0 0 0 532.7 Elko County 0 0 1.3 0 0 0 0 1.3 Lander County 42.4 0 1.1 0 0 0 0 43.5 State of Nevada 230.2 0 7.9 0 0 0 0 238.1 Air Quality Division of Wyoming 0 0 2.6 0 0 0 0 2.6 Big Horn County 951.4 0 0 0.5 0 0 0 952.0 Bureau of Land Management 0 0 32.49 128.5 0 0 0 161.4 Office of State Lands and Investments of Wyoming 0 242.3 3.5 0.5 0 0 0 246.3 Solid and Hazardous Wastes Department of Wyoming 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 0.2 State of Wyoming 163.4 0 0 0 0 0 0 163.4 Washakie County 0 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0.1 Water Quality Division of Wyoming 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 0.2 2020 Tota 4,560.4 242.3 114.5 129.6 0 0 0 $ 5,046.8

Notes:

1. Payments made in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. Conversion of EUR to USD based on a rate of EUR 1 $1.1987 and of GBP 1 $1.3672. 2. Royalty payments and production entitlements are paid in cash, except where noted. The value of production entitlements made in kind are calculated with reference to market rates at the time of payment. 3. Totals do not add exactly due to rounding.

