Schlumberger Limited is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code ("FCC") which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Company") to governments for the year ended December 31, 2020 relating to "extractive industries" as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2020 to governments in Bolivia, Georgia, Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company's extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of sand and barite mines.
Payments are disclosed in US Dollars. Where a payment or a series of related payments is less than the equivalent of EUR100,000 (USD $119,870) such payments have been excluded (in line with the FCC). Payments made in currencies other than United States Dollars are converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant annual average rate.1
Taxes exclude taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.
Year ended December 31, 2020 (USD in thousands)
Bolivia
Project Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
Barolivia Mine (Barite)
31.3
29.3
5.4
0
0
0
0
65.9
2020 Total
31.3
29.3
5.4
0
0
0
0
$ 65.9
Government Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
La Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM)
31.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
31.3
Servicio Nacional de Registro Y Control de la Comercialización de Minerals y Metales (SENARECOM)
0
29.3
0
0
0
0
0
29.3
Gobierno Autonomo Municipal de Oruro (GAMO)
0
0
5.4
0
0
0
0
5.4
2020 Total
31.3
29.3
5.4
0
0
0
0
$ 65.9
Georgia
Project Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
Rustaveli
0
0
210.1
1,109.7(a)
0
0
0
1,319.8
2020 Total
0
0
210.1
1,109.7
0
0
0
$ 1,319.8
Government Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation
0
0
209.5
1,109.7
0
0
0
1,319.2
Ministry of Finance
0
0.6
0
0
0
0
0.6
2020 Total
0
0
210.1
1,109.7
0
0
0
$ 1,319.8
(a) Represents payment in kind of 31,316 barrels (bbls) of crude oil.
Morocco
Project Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
COMABAR (Barite)
1,396.7
0
0
49.0
0
0
1,875.0
3,320.8
2020 Total
1,396.7
0
0
49.0
0
0
1,875.0
$3 ,320.8
Government Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
General Tax Administration
1,396.7
0
0
49.0
0
0
0
1,445.8
Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM)
0
0
0
0
0
0
1,875.0
1,875.0
2020 Total
1,396.7
0
0
49.0
0
0
1,875.0
$ 3,320.8
United Kingdom
Project Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
Foss Mine (Barite)
31.9
62.0
0
0
0
0
0
94.0
Duntanlich (Barite)
(1.2)
21.4
10.0
0
0
0
0
30.1
2020 Total
30.7
83.4
10.0
0
0
0
0
124.1
Government Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
Forestry Commission of Scotland
0
83.4
0
0
0
0
0
83.4
Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)
0
0
9.5
0
0
0
0
9.5
HSE Mines Inspectorate
0
0
0.1
0
0
0
0
0.1
Scottish Police Authority
0
0
0.5
0
0
0
0
0.5
HM Revenue and Customs
0.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.6
Revenue Scotland LBTT Refund
(5.9)
0
0
0
0
0
0
(5.9)
Perth Kinross Council
36.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
36.0
2020 Total
30.7
83.4
10.0
0
0
0
0
124.1
United States
Project Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total3
Alma Mine (Frac Sand)
1,282.7
0
4.6
0
0
0
0
1,287.3
Big Bird (Barite)
0
0
19.4
0
0
0
0
19.4
Greybull Mine (Bentonite)
1,114.8
242.3
9.6
130.0
0
0
0
1,496.7
Hixton Mine (Frac Sand)
370.7
0
41.3
0
0
0
0
412.0
Greystone Mine (Barite)
213.3
0
9.7
0
0
0
0
223.0
Kermit Mine (Frac Sand)
532.7
0
8.4
0
0
0
0
541.1
Monahans Mine (Frac Sand)
982.4
0
7.5
0
0
0
0
989.9
Mountain Springs (Barite)
59.3
0
13.7
0
0
0
0
73.0
2020 Total
4,555.9
242.3
114.2
130.0
0
0
0
$ 5,042.4
Government Report
Taxes
Royalties2
Licenses
Production
Bonuses
Infrastructure
Dividends
Total
Jackson County
4.5
0
10.8
0
0
0
0
15.3
Mine Safety and Health Administration
0
0
9.2
0
0
0
0
9.2
Alma Township
30.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
30.8
Mentor Township
1,251.9
0
0
0
0
0
0
1,251.9
Curran Township
370.7
0
35.0
0
0
0
0
405.7
Ward County
982.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
982.4
Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ)
0
0
9.8
0
0
0
0
9.8
Texas Department of Transportation
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Winkler County
532.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
532.7
Elko County
0
0
1.3
0
0
0
0
1.3
Lander County
42.4
0
1.1
0
0
0
0
43.5
State of Nevada
230.2
0
7.9
0
0
0
0
238.1
Air Quality Division of Wyoming
0
0
2.6
0
0
0
0
2.6
Big Horn County
951.4
0
0
0.5
0
0
0
952.0
Bureau of Land Management
0
0
32.49
128.5
0
0
0
161.4
Office of State Lands and Investments of Wyoming
0
242.3
3.5
0.5
0
0
0
246.3
Solid and Hazardous Wastes Department of Wyoming
0
0
0.2
0
0
0
0
0.2
State of Wyoming
163.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
163.4
Washakie County
0
0
0
0.1
0
0
0
0.1
Water Quality Division of Wyoming
0
0
0.2
0
0
0
0
0.2
2020 Tota
4,560.4
242.3
114.5
129.6
0
0
0
$ 5,046.8
Notes:
1.
Payments made in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. Conversion of EUR to USD based on a rate of EUR 1 $1.1987 and of GBP 1 $1.3672.
2.
Royalty payments and production entitlements are paid in cash, except where noted. The value of production entitlements made in kind are calculated with reference to market rates at the time of payment.
3.
Totals do not add exactly due to rounding.
