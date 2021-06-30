Investment Follows Debut Game Royal Match Skyrocketing in Just 3 Months

Dream Games, a Turkey-based mobile games company, has closed a $155M Series B round co-led by Index Ventures and Makers Fund, with participation from Balderton Capital, IVP and Kora. The largest Series B financing in Turkey, with a valuation of $1B, comes on the heels of the massive success of Dream's debut game Royal Match, reaching top-20 grossing games in the US, UK, and Germany in only three months.

"We are very focused on making great games that appeal to all types of players across the globe," said Soner Aydemir, co-founder and CEO, Dream Games. "We are very proud of the early success of Royal Match and will utilize the investment to grow the game everywhere. We are very excited about our investors' confidence in the potential for Dream Games."

"Since its launch in early March, Royal Match has become one of the top casual puzzle titles globally, driven by once in a decade retention metrics. It speaks to the sheer quality of the title that the Dream Games team has built and the flawless polish and execution across the board," commented Stephane Kurgan, Venture Partner at Index Ventures and former COO of King. Index is also the backer of Roblox, Discord, King and Supercell.

Royal Match became an instant daily hobby for its more than six million monthly active users. Blending popular art styles and a delightful progression system with accessible match-3 play, the game appeals to a global audience that loves to play games daily on their phones as part of their lifestyle.

"The Dream Games team's deep genre insight, laser-focus on detail and team chemistry have helped create the early success of Royal Match," said Michael Cheung, General Partner at Makers Fund. "We're excited to be on the journey with them as they grow Royal Match globally."

About Index Ventures

Index Ventures is a San Francisco and London-based international venture capital firm that helps the most ambitious entrepreneurs turn bold ideas into global businesses. Index-backed companies that are reshaping the world around us include Discord, Figma, Revolut, Roblox and Robinhood.

About Makers Fund

Makers Fund is a global interactive entertainment venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments. With over 60 portfolio companies to date, Makers is dedicated to furthering growth and innovation in the interactive entertainment industry. Makers Fund provides strong portfolio support and value add with direct access to top talent, advisors, and CEOs of global platforms.

About Dream Games

Dream Games is a mobile gaming company based in Istanbul. Dream's mission is to combine technology and creativity to develop high-quality mobile games that will be played for years. The game maker launched its first title, Royal Match, earlier this year. To learn more, please visit https://dreamgames.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005241/en/

Contacts:

Sibel Sunar

fortyseven communications

323.309.7094

sibel@fortyseven.com