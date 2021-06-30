The Dixie Group Announces Agreement in Principle For Sale of Commercial Business

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced entry into an agreement in principle for the sale of its commercial business to Mannington Mills, Inc. Terms and conditions are to be finalized in the near future.

When completed, Mannington would buy the AtlasMasland business, including certain tufting machines, other equipment and inventories. However, they would not be purchasing any facilities in the proposed transaction. Mannington would absorb the Company's AtlasMasland sales, marketing and product design functions. The Company expects the transition to take several months to complete. During that time, The Dixie Group will continue to manufacture goods for Mannington while they relocate tufting machines and other equipment to their facilities in Calhoun, Georgia.

Commenting on the agreement in principle, Daniel K. Frierson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Dixie Residential business is very strong, and, in order to support our Residential growth strategy, we are investing in additional tufting and cabling equipment for the Atmore plant. In addition, we are introducing a new solution-dyed product offering that is currently being launched. This product offering will be supported from our Atmore facility. The strong demand for our residential products along with our new introductions, including the new solution-dyed products, drive the need for more residential products to be produced in our Atmore facility. We will continue to service our rapidly growing TRUCOR hard surface business from our Saraland facility."

The Dixie Group is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland and Dixie International brands.

