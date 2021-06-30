Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: A1C0FE ISIN: GB00B5SGVL29 
Berlin
30.06.21
08:08 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.06.2021 | 13:28
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Tissue Regenix (TRX): Poised for growth 
30-Jun-2021 / 11:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Poised for growth 
TRX is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of 
soft tissue (dCELL) and bone (BioRinse). It has a broad portfolio of marketed regenerative medicine products for the 
biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. In the past two years, the focus has been on its commercial strategy, 
restructuring to service demand, and commencing a capacity expansion programme in its US facilities. Phase 1 of the 
expansion programme has been completed, which, together with the potential return of elective surgeries following the 
pandemic, positions TRX well for growth and profitability. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/poised-for-growth/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                       mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1213834 30-Jun-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213834&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
