Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
Dow Jones News
30.06.2021 | 13:43
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's equity securities are determined

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested 
in the issuer's equity securities are determined 
30-Jun-2021 / 13:11 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[1] on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's 
equity securities are determined 
 
 
Date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined: 20 July 
2021. 
 
Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to 
exercise these rights are determined: 
- the right of holders of ordinary registered shares to receive an annual dividend; 
- the right of holders of preference registered shares to receive an annual fixed dividend. 
 
Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled 
to exercise the rights vested in such securities are determined 
Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of securities: ordinary and preference registered 
non-documentary shares. 
 
Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): 
ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; 
preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. 
 
Date and number of the minutes of the annual general shareholders' meeting of the issuer which adopted the resolution 
about the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities (the 
date of compiling the list of holders of the issuer's securities for the purpose of exercising the rights vested in the 
issuer's securities) or any other resolution being the basis for determining the said date: 30 June 2021, Minutes No. 
32. 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
Date of the event about which the statement is made: June 30 2021 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 114639 
EQS News ID:  1213837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 07:12 ET (11:12 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
