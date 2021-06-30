Killi enables consumers to determine if they were part of the 533m Facebook data breach in April and place this data back under their control

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, introduces Facebook Unveil, a complimentary service to allow consumers to determine if their data was part of Facebooks 533 million data breach in April, view the data that was exposed, and put this data back under their control should they choose. To query if you were part of this data breach visit: killi.io.

This new offering from Killi builds on a previous announcement on April 6, 2021, where the Company enabled 320 million consumers in the USA to view data being collected by data brokers. The addition of Facebook data will increase the overall awareness of the Killi ecosystem amongst consumers internationally while providing them with an additional source from which to query and reclaim their data.

"The recent Facebook hack exposed the personal information of over 500 million users. As these hacks are part of the new world we live in, we felt that there was no recourse for consumers, so we developed Facebook Unveil," said Neil Sweeney, CEO, and Founder of Killi. "When learning of this hack, we wanted to create an environment where consumers could come to Killi, add an identifier such as email or a mobile phone number, validate their ID, and then query and highlight the Facebook data circulating online. Now with Killi, consumers have transparency, which we believe is a valuable public service since governments, privacy advocates, and consumers worldwide are concerned about this data leak and future data breaches. Facebook Unveil was a natural extension for us as it is similar to the service Killi provided in April that revealed consumer data circulating amongst data brokers. This new iteration of our product furthers our mission of becoming the platform that allows all consumers to view and reclaim their data, data that has historically been inaccessible to them."

Facebook Unveil is a complimentary service; consumers do not have to be part of the Killi ecosystem to participate and are only required to enter a phone number or email to confirm their identity and see only their data.

Investor Webinar Today at 4 pm ET:

The Company will be hosting an investor webinar today at 4 pm ET where Neil Sweeney, Founder, and CEO of Killi, will discuss this announcement, the accelerating shift of the data market to one of compliance and consumer inclusion, and outline Killi's accomplishments to date and its growth expectation in the coming quarters and years.

Register in advance for the meeting via Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcodu2gpj8pE9WpZMRastFZUNUppD3dW

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a company driven by consumer data and privacy evolution. Offering compliant, first-party data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Killi allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity and unveil data that has been collected and sold on them for years. Kill allows consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Killi account where should they chose to, consumers can be compensated for the use of their data.

